Governor of Colorado State Self-Isolating After Testing Positive For COVID-19 - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Colorado Governor Jared Polis has tested positive for the coronavirus and will now self-isolate.

"This evening I learned that First Gentleman Marlon Reis and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are both asymptomatic, feeling well, and will continue to isolate at home," Polis said on Twitter, posting a relevant government statement.

According to the release, Polis will continue with his duties and will work remotely.

"I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly," Polis said, as quoted in the government statement.

Earlier this week, Polis announced that he had come into contact with an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19. The governor's first coronavirus test after the exposure came back negative.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, there have been over 220,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and the total death toll stands at over 2,500.

Earlier this week, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US surpassed 13 million. More than 266,000 people have died from the coronavirus infection in the US, which has the highest COVID-19 death toll and the largest number of confirmed cases of all the countries in the world.