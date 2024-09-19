Open Menu

Governor Of Jazan Region Receives Saudi Games Torch

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 02:00 PM

JIZAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Deputy Governor of Jazan Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz welcomed this year's Saudi Games torch at King Faisal Sports City Stadium yesterday, part of a promotional tour for the Kingdom's largest national sporting event.

The governor emphasized that the Saudi Games represent a significant milestone in the Kingdom's sports, social, and economic development efforts, underscoring the unwavering support of the wise leadership in advancing the Kingdom's position and empowering its sports sector.

He highlighted the pivotal role of the Saudi Games in motivating Saudi athletes, fostering their dedication, and elevating their aspirations to cultivate new champions who bring pride to the Kingdom.

He extended his best wishes for success to all participants in this year's competitions. The torch tour in the Jazan region began with a vibrant visit to Wadi Lajab, followed by the torch's journey to the cultural center.

