Governor Of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 05:03 PM

Governor of Makkah Region Receives OIC Secretary General

His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Governor of Makkah Region, at the Emirate’s headquarters in Jeddah received His Excellency the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, on the occasion of his assumption of his duties

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal congratulated the OIC Secretary General for his new position, and wished him full success in fulfilling his mandate. He described the task of the OIC as instrumental in the development and promotion of joint Islamic action.

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal congratulated the OIC Secretary General for his new position, and wished him full success in fulfilling his mandate. He described the task of the OIC as instrumental in the development and promotion of joint Islamic action.

For his part, the Secretary General commended as tremendous the support that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the host country, provides to the OIC to best deliver its mission.

