Governor Of Mexico's Oaxaca Asks Authorities To Declare State Of Emergency Over Earthquake
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:40 AM
BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Governor of Mexico's Oaxaca State Alejandro Murat asked the country's authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region due to a major earthquake that occurred Tuesday.
A strong magnitude 7.1-7.
7 earthquake hit the south of Mexico on Tuesday. Five people were killed and over 30 others injured.
"I made a formal request to declare a state of emergency in Oaxaca because of the earthquake we experienced today with magnitude 7.5," he said in a video address posted on Twitter.