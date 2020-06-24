UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Of Mexico's Oaxaca Asks Authorities To Declare State Of Emergency Over Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 07:40 AM

Governor of Mexico's Oaxaca Asks Authorities to Declare State of Emergency Over Earthquake

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Governor of Mexico's Oaxaca State Alejandro Murat asked the country's authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region due to a major earthquake that occurred Tuesday.

A strong magnitude 7.1-7.

7 earthquake hit the south of Mexico on Tuesday. Five people were killed and over 30 others injured.

"I made a formal request to declare a state of emergency in Oaxaca because of the earthquake we experienced today with magnitude 7.5," he said in a video address posted on Twitter.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Governor Twitter Oaxaca Mexico

Recent Stories

SEC issues decisions to develop local work system

6 hours ago

Microsoft launches new tech programme for Emirati ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in Arab League meeting on Libya, ..

6 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes Saudi Arabia’s ..

6 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Emirates ..

7 hours ago

Al Fursan aerobatic display over UAE&#039;s hospit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.