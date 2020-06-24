BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Governor of Mexico's Oaxaca State Alejandro Murat asked the country's authorities to declare a state of emergency in the region due to a major earthquake that occurred Tuesday.

A strong magnitude 7.1-7.

7 earthquake hit the south of Mexico on Tuesday. Five people were killed and over 30 others injured.

"I made a formal request to declare a state of emergency in Oaxaca because of the earthquake we experienced today with magnitude 7.5," he said in a video address posted on Twitter.