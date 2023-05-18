Governor of Montana Signs Bill Banning TikTok - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed legislation banning social media platform TikTok from operating in the state, Gianforte's office said in a statement.

"To protect Montanans' personal, private, and sensitive data and information from intelligence gathering by the Chinese Communist Party, Governor Greg Gianforte today banned TikTok in Montana," the statement said on Wednesday.

Gianforte also directed the state's chief information officer and executive agency directors to prohibit the use of all social media apps tied to foreign adversaries on state equipment and for state business, the statement said.

Montana's legislation restricting TikTok is "the most decisive action" any state has taken to protect its residents' data and privacy, the statement added.

Last month, the Montana state legislature passed a bill to restrict TikTok's operations in the state, amid concerns about the platform's purported ties to the Chinese government via parent company ByteDance.