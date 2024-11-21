Governor of Qassim inaugurates International Surgery Conference

Buraidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Governor of the Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, has inaugurated the 2024 Qassim International Surgery Conference (QISR) under the theme "Revolution in Surgical Technology."

The event, held at the King Khalid Cultural Center, will run for three days and aim to showcase the latest advancements in surgical medicine.

In his opening remarks, Prince Dr. Faisal stressed the importance of such conferences in leveraging modern Technology to improve healthcare services, particularly in the rapidly advancing field of surgery. He said: "This conference serves as an important scientific platform, bringing together experts and specialists to exchange knowledge and expertise, thereby enhancing the quality of medical care and boosting the capabilities of the healthcare sector."

He added: "Technology has become an essential partner in improving surgical outcomes and enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided to patients. With the grace of Allah and through the Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is witnessing remarkable progress in adopting modern Technology in the medical field, positively impacting public health and quality of life.

"

The Director of King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Buraidah, Dr. Majed Alrudayni, expressed his gratitude to the governor of Qassim for supporting the conference, which plays a role in fostering collaboration among doctors and experts from within the Kingdom and abroad while facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise in surgery. The conference also aims to shed light on the latest research, innovations, and medical technologies that enhance surgical performance and elevate the quality of healthcare services.

He noted that the conference features an accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest advanced medical devices and technologies to support and develop the skills of healthcare professionals. The event also includes specialized workshops organized in collaboration with leading local and international medical companies.

Dr. Alrudayni revealed that the conference hosts 135 speakers from both within and outside the Kingdom, provides 113 scientific lectures across 15 specialized surgical fields, and conducts 11 medical workshops.