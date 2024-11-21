Open Menu

Governor Of Qassim Inaugurates International Surgery Conference

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Governor of Qassim inaugurates International Surgery Conference

Buraidah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Governor of the Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, has inaugurated the 2024 Qassim International Surgery Conference (QISR) under the theme "Revolution in Surgical Technology."

The event, held at the King Khalid Cultural Center, will run for three days and aim to showcase the latest advancements in surgical medicine.

In his opening remarks, Prince Dr. Faisal stressed the importance of such conferences in leveraging modern Technology to improve healthcare services, particularly in the rapidly advancing field of surgery. He said: "This conference serves as an important scientific platform, bringing together experts and specialists to exchange knowledge and expertise, thereby enhancing the quality of medical care and boosting the capabilities of the healthcare sector."

He added: "Technology has become an essential partner in improving surgical outcomes and enhancing the quality of healthcare services provided to patients. With the grace of Allah and through the Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is witnessing remarkable progress in adopting modern Technology in the medical field, positively impacting public health and quality of life.

"

The Director of King Fahad Specialist Hospital in Buraidah, Dr. Majed Alrudayni, expressed his gratitude to the governor of Qassim for supporting the conference, which plays a role in fostering collaboration among doctors and experts from within the Kingdom and abroad while facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise in surgery. The conference also aims to shed light on the latest research, innovations, and medical technologies that enhance surgical performance and elevate the quality of healthcare services.

He noted that the conference features an accompanying exhibition showcasing the latest advanced medical devices and technologies to support and develop the skills of healthcare professionals. The event also includes specialized workshops organized in collaboration with leading local and international medical companies.

Dr. Alrudayni revealed that the conference hosts 135 speakers from both within and outside the Kingdom, provides 113 scientific lectures across 15 specialized surgical fields, and conducts 11 medical workshops.

Related Topics

Technology Governor Exchange Saudi Progress Saud Event From

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

3 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

3 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

3 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

4 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

5 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

5 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

5 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World