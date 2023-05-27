(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Alexander Bogomaz of Russia's Bryansk Region on the border with northern Ukraine said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops did not attempt infiltration despite shelling Klimovsky District earlier in the day

BRYANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Governor Alexander Bogomaz of Russia's Bryansk Region on the border with northern Ukraine said on Saturday that Ukrainian troops did not attempt infiltration despite shelling Klimovsky District earlier in the day.

"Today, many Telegram channels spread information about an attempt by a sabotage group to illegally enter the territory of the Klimovsky district.

This information is false. There were no attempts by Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to infiltrate," Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

The district's Sushany, Khoromnoe and Zabrama settlements were shelled by Ukrainian troops earlier in the day, but Russian forces promptly returned the fire and quelled the perpetrators, the governor said.

No civilian casualties resulted from the fire, he added.