All people aboard the An-12 aircraft that went missing on Wednesday in Russia's Irkutsk region died during the crash, the regional governor, Igor Kobzev, said

IRKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) All people aboard the An-12 aircraft that went missing on Wednesday in Russia's Irkutsk region died during the crash, the regional governor, Igor Kobzev, said.

There were five crew members and two passengers on board, according to the emergency services.

"We see only one thing, that, unfortunately, everyone died ... According to some sources, from five to seven people," Kobzev said.