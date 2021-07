PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) KAMCHATSKY, July 7 (Sputnik) - Governor of Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Territory Vladimir Solodov declared mourning in the region for three days due to the crash of an An-26 aircraft.

The plane bound from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky disappeared on Tuesday before the landing maneuver 9 kilometers from the locality of Palana. There were 28 people on board: six crew members and 22 passengers, including a child. All, according to preliminary data, died.

"A three-day mourning has been declared from today. July 7, 8, 9 have been declared mourning days in the Kamchatka Territory," Solodov said at a meeting.