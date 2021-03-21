(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Governor of Russia's Penza Region Ivan Belozertsev is among several individuals who have been detained on suspicion of involvement in a bribery of more than 31 million rubles (over $417,000), a spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"A criminal case has been opened against Governor of the Penza Region Ivan Belozertsev, head of the Biotech pharmaceutical holding Boris Spiegel, and several others. Depending on the role of each, they are suspected of having committed crimes under section 5 of Article 291 and section 6 of Article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code [bribe giving and bribe taking]," Svetlana Petrenko said.

According to the investigation, Belozertsev accepted bribes from Spiegel, his wife and head of JSC Pharmacy Anton Koloskov in the amount exceeding 31 million rubles between January-September 2020.

Petrenko added that the committee was going to request the court to issue arrest warrants for each of the suspects, who will be charged soon.

Meanwhile, an informed source told Sputnik, that there were overall six people detained in relation to the case.