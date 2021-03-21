UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Of Russia's Penza Region Detained On Suspicion Of Bribery - Investigators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Governor of Russia's Penza Region Detained on Suspicion of Bribery - Investigators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Governor of Russia's Penza Region Ivan Belozertsev is among several individuals who have been detained on suspicion of involvement in a bribery of more than 31 million rubles (over $417,000), a spokeswoman for the Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"A criminal case has been opened against Governor of the Penza Region Ivan Belozertsev, head of the Biotech pharmaceutical holding Boris Spiegel, and several others. Depending on the role of each, they are suspected of having committed crimes under section 5 of Article 291 and section 6 of Article 290 of the Russian Criminal Code [bribe giving and bribe taking]," Svetlana Petrenko said.

According to the investigation, Belozertsev accepted bribes from Spiegel, his wife and head of JSC Pharmacy Anton Koloskov in the amount exceeding 31 million rubles between January-September 2020.

Petrenko added that the committee was going to request the court to issue arrest warrants for each of the suspects, who will be charged soon.

Meanwhile, an informed source told Sputnik, that there were overall six people detained in relation to the case.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Wife Penza Criminals Sunday 2020 From Million Court

Recent Stories

Nakheel’s Palm Tower 95% completed

21 minutes ago

Dubai records 3,787 sales transactions worth AED7. ..

36 minutes ago

India records 43,846 coronavirus cases in last 24 ..

51 minutes ago

Earth Hour 2021 calls for urgent action to set nat ..

1 hour ago

South Korea records 456 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Brazil reports 79,069 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.