Governor Of Russia's St. Petersburg Says No Plans To Close City Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Governor of Russia's St. Petersburg Says No Plans to Close City Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The are no plans to close Russia's St. Petersburg for entry and exit, as the needed restrictions for preventing the further spreading of the coronavirus are already being implemented, Governor Alexander Beglov said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the paid holidays, introduced in the country to contain the coronavirus, would be extended to April 30. He added that it was up to regional authorities to make decisions on anti-coronavirus measures, depending on the epidemiological situation. St. Petersburg decided to extend all the previously imposed restrictions, including mandatory self-isolation for citizens over 65 years old and recommendations to abstain from leaving home for others.

"No one plans to close the city. Certain restrictions are imposed, but the city keeps living. One can move inside the city using private transport. There are restrictions regarding public transport operation. For example, metro stations will close for entry at 22:00 [19:00 GMT] and land transport will close on 23:00 ... These are the restrictions imposed so far. Further steps will depend on the way the situation develops," Beglov said, as aired by 78 broadcaster.

