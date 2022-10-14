UrduPoint.com

Governor Of Sevastopol Extends High Terror Alert Until October 28

The Governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, has extended the high "yellow" level of terror alert in the region until October 28, the city's government said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The Governor of the Crimean city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, has extended the high "yellow" level of terror alert in the region until October 28, the city's government said.

Razvozhayev has extended the high "yellow" terror alert in Sevastopol for another 15 days, effective from 18:00 (15:00 GMT) on October 13 until 18:00 on October 28.

The reason for the decision is the remaining threat of terrorist attacks. Law enforcement officers and state authorities of Sevastopol are taking the necessary additional measures aimed at ensuring security in the region, according to the government.

The high "yellow" terror alert on Russia's three-tier scale falls between the heightened "blue" and critical "red."

On October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, killing four people and causing the collapse of two spans on the road bridge. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the blast on Crimean Bridge a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.

