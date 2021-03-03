KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Governor of the Sudanese state of Red Sea, Abdulla Shangrai, has visited Russia's Admiral Grigorovich frigate which recently entered Port Sudan, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

According to the correspondent, Russia's frigate is expected to leave the port on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a Sudanese military source told Sputnik that the arrival of the Russian ship coincided with a call by the USS Winston S. Churchill destroyer, and reflected a breakthrough in the African nation's foreign ties.

During the visit to Port Sudan, Russia's frigate will replenish its reserves after the AMAN-2021 drills in the Arabian Sea that finished on February 16.

In 2017, then-Sudanese leader Omar Bashir told Sputnik that he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu the possibility of creating a military base in the Red Sea waters. In early December of 2020, the two parties signed an agreement to set up the Russian Navy's logistics hub on the Red Sea coast.