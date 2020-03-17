Governor of US State of Ohio Suggests Delaying Primary Elections to June - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in a statement on Monday suggested postponing Tuesday's primaries to June because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"It is my recommendation that we postpone in-person voting until June 2, 2020," DeWine said via Twitter.

Ohio currently has 50 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The states of Georgia and Louisiana have postponed their primaries on Tuesday over novel coronavirus concerns.