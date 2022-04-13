Governor of US State of Oklahoma Signs Law Banning Most Abortions

Governor of the US state of Oklahoma Kevin Stitt has signed a law, which makes abortion procedure a felony, except in special cases when a mother's life is at risk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Governor of the US state of Oklahoma Kevin Stitt has signed a law, which makes abortion procedure a felony, except in special cases when a mother's life is at risk.

Earlier in April, the bill was approved by the Oklahoma legislature. According to the document, health workers performing abortions may face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

"We want Oklahoma to be the most pro-life state in the country. We want to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma," Stitt said at a signing ceremony on Tuesday with the video of the event later published on the governor's website.

Stitt said he believes that the bill would be challenged immediately by liberal activists from the coast, stressing the need to take a strong stand on the issue and protect the unborn life in Oklahoma.