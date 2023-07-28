Open Menu

Governor Says No Deaths After Explosion In Russia's Taganrog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Governor Says No Deaths After Explosion in Russia's Taganrog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) A blast is the Russian city of Taganrog on Friday did not result in any deaths, Governor of Rostov Region Vasily Golubev said, adding that a missile presumably exploded.

"In the center of Taganrog at the address per.

Lermontovsky, 22, near the cafe Chekhov Garden cafe presumably a missile exploded. Rescuers are on the scene. There are no deaths ... four people received minor injuries from broken glass," Golubev wrote on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the emergency services reported that the explosion injured 10 people. Three people were taken to hospitals, while firefighters arrived at the scene.

