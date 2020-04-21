(@FahadShabbir)

Local authorities in Afghanistan's southeastern city of Khost said on Tuesday that an explosion took place near the administrative complex, while a security source told Sputnik that a second blast had occurred in the city

Khost Governor Halim Fidai's three guards and three civilians were injured in the explosion that hit his convoy, the governor's spokesman, Talib Khan Mangal, said, adding that the official himself was not injured

Meanwhile, a security source told Sputnik that a second explosion took place in the Sabzi Mandawi district of Khost city, hitting a National Army vehicle and injuring four soldiers and one civilian.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blasts as of yet.