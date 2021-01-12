UrduPoint.com
Governors Urge Americans To Skip Biden's Inauguration Over Security Concerns

Tue 12th January 2021 | 02:03 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser together with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan have called on the US citizens not to come to the nation's capital for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden due to the security concerns.

On Monday, outgoing President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Washington ahead of Biden's inauguration planned for January 20, after the FBI warned that armed protests might occur throughout the US.

"Due to the unique circumstances surrounding the 59th Presidential Inauguration, including last week's violent insurrection as well as the ongoing and deadly COVID-19 pandemic, we are taking the extraordinary step of encouraging Americans not to come to Washington, D.C. and to instead participate virtually," the joint statement, published on Virginia's governor website late on Monday, said.

The officials stressed that the US was going through a challenging period, but expressed hope that citizens would overcome all difficulties.

"In this very trying time, January 6 was a dark moment for our nation. But we know that we will get through this period because American ideals are stronger than one extreme ideology. Together, we will overcome extremism and get back to the work of our residents," the statement said.

On January 6, a group of Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest the legitimizing by Congress of what he claims was a stolen election.

