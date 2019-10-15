UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Ensure Food Security: President

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 08:50 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated that the government is committed to ensure food security in the country through continuous and well-coordinated endeavours

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated that the government is committed to ensure food security in the country through continuous and well-coordinated endeavours.

The president, in a message on the 'World Food Day' being observed on October 16, expressed his confidence that the government's efforts would be highly successful in increasing the agricultural production and ensuring provision of safe and healthy food to all the citizens.

He said the theme of the current year's World Food Day "Our Actions are our Future: Healthy Diets for A Zero Hunger World" was very close to the present government's holistic approach to poverty alleviation and zero hunger.

The World Food Day was an important day for all, as it reminded them of the need for all out efforts for eradication of global hunger and malnutrition, he observed.

"Pakistan is going through a lot of challenges, Agriculture is an important sector of our economy, therefore, it requires special attention.

Utmost efforts are being made to revitalize the agriculture sector," he added.

The president said he was pleased to learn that the Ministry of National Food, Security & Research (NFS&R), and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in collaboration with other United Nations agencies and partner organizations were celebrating the Day.

A number of programmes and projects had been launched by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in collaboration with FAO and other international development partners.

He said the aim was to highlight the commitment of all stakeholders to eradicate hunger and ensure healthy diet for everyone.

The president also acknowledged the continuous support extended to the government by FAO, other UN agencies and development partners for celebrating the Day every year to highlight the importance of eradication of global hunger and malnutrition.

