TISHRIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The Syrian army has regained control over the country's second-largest in terms of capacity hydropower plant, located in the northern province of Aleppo, a region that is key to the economic and industrial rebuilding of the war-hit nation, a spokesman for the group of Russian forces in Syria said.

Located on the Euphrates River some 56 miles from Aleppo, the Tishrin hydropower plant was built in 1999 by Syrian and Russian engineers. During the Syrian armed conflict, the control over the strategic facility shifted back and forth between various militant groups, including the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia).

"It [the hydropower plant] has now been liberated thanks to the efforts and courage of the Syrian people. Both the power plant itself and the surrounding area have been freed.

Now it operates and supplies electricity to the provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa. People peacefully work, there is no terrorism here," Boris Fomichev told reporters.

Stable electricity supply in the province of Aleppo is especially important since the capital city is the country's economic and industrial center, which the Syrian authorities are currently seeking to rebuild.

The power plant has a capacity of about 630 megawatts. Starting Monday, Russian military police are set to begin patrolling the area around this strategic facility.

Earlier in November, the Syrian government forces started restoring the country's largest hydropower plant located in the city of Al Tabqah, Raqqa province, which had been controlled by IS for several years.