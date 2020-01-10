UrduPoint.com
Gov't Ready To Ensure Safety Of Russian Citizens In Middle East Amid Iran Crisis - Osipov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:59 PM

Gov't Ready to Ensure Safety of Russian Citizens in Middle East Amid Iran Crisis - Osipov

The Russian Cabinet is prepared to take urgent measures to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in the Middle East, including their evacuation, if the situation in the region continues to escalate, government spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) The Russian Cabinet is prepared to take urgent measures to ensure the safety of Russian citizens in the middle East, including their evacuation, if the situation in the region continues to escalate, government spokesman Oleg Osipov told Sputnik on Friday.

"In the event of the further aggravation of the situation, the Russian government is ready to take steps that will allow, if necessary, the implementation of all urgent material, technical and financial measures to ensure the safety of Russian citizens, including their evacuation," Osipov said.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated in the first days of 2020 following the killing of Iran's Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani outside Baghdad by a US airstrike as Tehran responded with missile strikes on the US military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination.

The situation has slightly de-escalated since Wednesday, as US President Donald Trump announced his plans to target Iran with sanctions, not military force, while Tehran vowed to refrain from further strikes if Washington does not attack the Islamic Republic.

