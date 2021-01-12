Changes in the composition of the Italian government are very likely amid the ongoing heated debate over the country's recovery plan, Michele Geraci, Italian economist and former undersecretary of state at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, told Sputnik

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Changes in the composition of the Italian government are very likely amid the ongoing heated debate over the country's recovery plan, Michele Geraci, Italian economist and former undersecretary of state at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development, told Sputnik.

The Italian government has been in a crisis over the last few weeks, as the parties cannot come to a consensus on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which should specify how Italy is going to administer funds that it is going to receive from the European Union. Italy is expected to receive some 209 billion Euros ($254 billion) from the Next Generation EU recovery instrument to cope with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the reshuffle, whether or not with a new government, with [Prime Minister Giuseppe] Conte or without, is now very, very likely. It is very likely in the ministerial positions," Geraci said.

The draft of the recovery plan prepared by the finance minister has not been made public. Moreover, members of the cabinet, the ministers, did not receive it for consideration until Monday evening. On Tuesday evening, the Council of Ministers will meet to discuss the draft.

"We have already had the signs. In Lombardy, the president of the region got rid of the regional minister of health [Giulio] Gallera. Gallera was in charge of the health system in Lombardy during this crisis, so the [time of] failure, whether we like it or not, it's been a disaster in Bergamo, Brescia and Milano," Geraci said.

President of the Lombardy region Attilio Fontana dismissed Gallera, the region's health councilor, last week.

"There are signs that changes are happening starting from these local and important regions like Lombardy. So I do expect changes also in the central government," he continued.

According to some Italian experts, if the government collapses, a new government led by Conte might be formed. The possibility of early elections is scarce, given the pandemic and the economic situation in the country.

Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister and leader of the Italia Viva party that is part of the governing coalition led by Conte, has been the most outspoken critic of the prime minister's recovery plan, threatening to withdraw from the coalition and potentially send the government to a collapse. On Monday, however, Italian media reported that President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella might have interfered by calling for the approval of the recovery plan.

Geraci suggested that Renzi would prefer that the government be headed by Matteo Salvini, the leader of the right-wing Lega party who was the deputy prime minister and the interior minister in the coalition government that brought Conte to power back in 2018. However, in August 2019, Salvini withdrew his party from the coalition with the anti-establishment M5S movement, prompting Conte to form a new coalition in with the Democratic Party.

"I don't think there will be a Conte-3 government, because that would not solve the problem. There has to be someone else. At this point, I think Renzi would prefer Salvini as a prime minister instead of Conte, and I think Salvini will prefer anyone instead of Conte. So there is a kind of consensus by almost two thirds of the parliament to have just anyone except Conte," Geraci said.

According to the former deputy minister, the opposition of Renzi can be seen as the tactics of a politician who does not want to be associated with the choices of the government that is inevitably going to have a record of GDP fall by 10 percent.

The International Monetary Fund predicts the fall of the Italian GDP of 2020 by 10.6 percent and a rise of 5.2 percent in 2021.

"If the current government stays, we know the history, we have a record of last year, so we can predict what it is going to do, which again is a lot of current expenditure and zero investment. So it would be a policy of making sure that people survive, but there is no vision for the future. This the first scenario with no changes in the government," Geraci said.

Another scenario includes changes in the government - either just a reshuffle or a completely new cabinet with a new prime minister.

"If there is a completely new government with the new prime minister, then I'm more hopeful because at least there could be new, fresh ideas and there would be people going into an investment, which I think now most of the parties in the parliament do want. If it is just a reshuffling of ministers or changing government but not changing the prime minister, I think it is just the façade thing, and we will go back to the scenario one with the current expenditure, no investment," Geraci said.

Italy's share of recovery funds from Next Generation EU is bigger than the share of other EU member states. Italy is expected to present its recovery plan for approval to Brussels in April.