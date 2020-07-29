(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The central government of Yemen and separatists from the Southern Transitional Council have agreed to an urgent Saudi initiative to resolve the conflict between them, which includes the formation of a new Yemeni government with separatist candidacies within 30 days and the withdrawal of separatist forces from Aden, a spokesperson for the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"The mechanism proposed by Saudi Arabia for the early implementation of the Riyadh agreement between the government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council.

.. includes the continuation of the ceasefire, which began on June 22, the rejection by the Transitional Council of its declared autonomy in the south of Yemen, the appointment of a governor and head of security in Aden, vesting the prime minister of Yemen with the powers to form a new government within 30 days," the statement said.

In addition, the initiative includes the withdrawal of troops from Aden beyond the province, as well as the separation of the two sides' forces in Abyan Governorate and their return to their former positions.