UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't, Separatists In South Yemen Agree To Form New Gov't - Saudi Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:30 AM

Gov't, Separatists in South Yemen Agree to Form New Gov't - Saudi Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The central government of Yemen and separatists from the Southern Transitional Council have agreed to an urgent Saudi initiative to resolve the conflict between them, which includes the formation of a new Yemeni government with separatist candidacies within 30 days and the withdrawal of separatist forces from Aden, a spokesperson for the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"The mechanism proposed by Saudi Arabia for the early implementation of the Riyadh agreement between the government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council.

.. includes the continuation of the ceasefire, which began on June 22, the rejection by the Transitional Council of its declared autonomy in the south of Yemen, the appointment of a governor and head of security in Aden, vesting the prime minister of Yemen with the powers to form a new government within 30 days," the statement said.

In addition, the initiative includes the withdrawal of troops from Aden beyond the province, as well as the separation of the two sides' forces in Abyan Governorate and their return to their former positions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Twitter Yemen Riyadh Saudi Aden Saudi Arabia June From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

GCC chemical producers slash emissions and waste b ..

3 hours ago

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

5 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

7 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

7 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.