UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. Striving To Transform PIA Into An Efficient, Profitable Entity: Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 09:08 PM

Govt. striving to transform PIA into an efficient, profitable entity: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that the government was making efforts to transform the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into an efficient and profit-making entity because it was a national flag carrier and a symbol of country's identification abroad

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that the government was making efforts to transform the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) into an efficient and profit-making entity because it was a national flag carrier and a symbol of country's identification abroad.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review efforts for bringing the PIA on modern lines, the PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that once a profit generating airline and a leading institution in the regional aviation sector was pushed into troubles due to the mismanagement and neglect of the past.

The meeting was attended by Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Secretary Aviation Division Shah Rukh Nusrat, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran, PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik, representatives of the airplane manufacturing organization and other senior officials.

Comprehensive discussions were held on the induction of new and modern planes in the present PIA fleet, provision of better facilities to the passengers, and capacity enhancement of the organization with a view of future requirements.

The PIA CEO informed the prime minister that due to untiring efforts of the current management of PIA, the airline's losses were reducing continuously.

The country had enough air transport potential which was set to increase more than two-fold in the next two decades, he added.

The prime minister was apprised that after bringing the PIA on modern lines, its profit would witness a surge, giving boost to the business and tourism activities in the country.

The increasing number of expatriates, population, and the gradual improvement in the economy were the factors conducive to the promotion of aviation industry, he was informed.

The prime minister was also briefed about the new models of aeroplanes.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business Media Government Industry PIA

Recent Stories

Amir Khan, Pakistani origin British boxer visits L ..

49 seconds ago

Negotiations With Russian Sailors' Abductors in Ca ..

51 seconds ago

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) not ..

13 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey raise concerns over fighting in Syr ..

54 seconds ago

Sochi Agreements on Syria's Idlib Being Implemente ..

56 seconds ago

US consumer confidence dips in August

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.