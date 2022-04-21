UrduPoint.com

Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups In Philippines - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 06:36 PM

The National Task Force for Disbanding Private Armed Groups neutralized 15 militias on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, the Philippine Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The National Task Force for Disbanding Private Armed Groups neutralized 15 militias on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, the Philippine Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process said on Thursday.

"We have already disbanded 15 private armed groups from the original 18 private armed groups given to the Task Force Western Mindanao.

These 15 private armed groups were with 93 members and 85 firearms in our possession," the head of Task Force Western Mindanao, Jose Chiquito Malayo, said in a statement.

The task force is actively monitoring private militias in anticipation of upcoming local and national elections, the statement added.

The Philippine presidential election is scheduled for May 9, while the election campaign will last until May 7.

