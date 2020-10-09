UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gov't To Resume Free Flu Shot Program Next Week After Safety Concerns Cleared

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 04:21 PM

Gov't to resume free flu shot program next week after safety concerns cleared

South Korea will resume offering free seasonal flu shots in phases next week, a month after suspending the program amid safety concerns over mishandled vaccines during storage, health authorities said Thursday

SEOUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :South Korea will resume offering free seasonal flu shots in phases next week, a month after suspending the program amid safety concerns over mishandled vaccines during storage, health authorities said Thursday.

The nationwide free flu shot scheme will restart next Tuesday to be first administered to those in the 13-18 age bracket and be given to elderly citizens until the end of this year, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The program was halted on Sept. 22, after some of the inactivated vaccines were exposed to room temperatures during shipping.

But subsequent quality tests and inspections found no safety problems, according to the agency.

Despite the test results, the agency decided to collect 480,000 doses that could have low potency as part of precautionary measures.

In order to prevent any recurrences, KDCA vowed to strengthen the monitoring of the vaccine distribution process.

The government has provided free flu shots, mostly for young children and elderly people, to prevent a potential "twidemic" during winter, as respiratory viruses, including influenza and COVID-19, have nearly identical symptoms, including fever and sore throat.

Related Topics

Young South Korea Influenza Government

Recent Stories

NAB recommends Interior Ministry to cancel travel ..

14 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,075 new COVID-19 cases, 1,424 reco ..

41 minutes ago

S. Korea again reports African swine fever case si ..

5 minutes ago

Japan pledges $130M for vaccine as virus cases ris ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes for Stabilization in Kyrgyzstan - Pes ..

5 minutes ago

Russian, Armenian Prime Ministers Hold Talks in Ye ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.