Govts Must Come Together to Reduce Risks Of Digital Technologies for Humanity- Guterres

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that there is a critical need for the world's governments to come together in a Global Digital Compact, to reduces the risks of digital technologies for the humanity.

"There is an urgent need for governments to come together in a Global Digital Compact, to mitigate the risks of digital technologies, and identify ways to harness their benefits for the good of humanity," Guterres said. "My policy brief meets this need in three ways. First, it proposes a vision for digital cooperation that puts humanity at the core, with no one left behind."

Guterres went on to say that, secondly, the policy brief suggests how this can be achieved.

"The Global Digital Compact is a unique opportunity to bring together governments, regional organizations, the private sector and civil society in a global approach to digital governance," he explained.

"National and regional approaches are simply not enough in our globalized world. The Compact would provide a framework to align national, regional and industry approaches around global priorities, principles and objectives."

Guterres went on to say that there is a need for bigger investment in building the capacities of public administrations.

"The brief offers concrete ideas on how companies that have profited from unfettered access to markets could invest in safeguards and accountability," he said. "It also proposes steps to address gaps in the governance of AI. The brief reiterates my intention, with your support, to establish a High-Level Advisory Body for AI."