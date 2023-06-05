UrduPoint.com

Govts Must Come Together To Reduce Risks Of Digital Technologies For Humanity- Guterres

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 09:12 PM

Govts Must Come Together to Reduce Risks Of Digital Technologies for Humanity- Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that there is a critical need for the world's governments to come together in a Global Digital Compact, to reduces the risks of digital technologies for the humanity

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that there is a critical need for the world's governments to come together in a Global Digital Compact, to reduces the risks of digital technologies for the humanity.

"There is an urgent need for governments to come together in a Global Digital Compact, to mitigate the risks of digital technologies, and identify ways to harness their benefits for the good of humanity," Guterres said. "My policy brief meets this need in three ways. First, it proposes a vision for digital cooperation that puts humanity at the core, with no one left behind."

Guterres went on to say that, secondly, the policy brief suggests how this can be achieved.

"The Global Digital Compact is a unique opportunity to bring together governments, regional organizations, the private sector and civil society in a global approach to digital governance," he explained.

"National and regional approaches are simply not enough in our globalized world. The Compact would provide a framework to align national, regional and industry approaches around global priorities, principles and objectives."

Guterres went on to say that there is a need for bigger investment in building the capacities of public administrations.

"The brief offers concrete ideas on how companies that have profited from unfettered access to markets could invest in safeguards and accountability," he said. "It also proposes steps to address gaps in the governance of AI. The brief reiterates my intention, with your support, to establish a High-Level Advisory Body for AI."

Related Topics

World United Nations Civil Society Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports d ..

Sharjah Marine Sports to use AI in marine sports development

25 minutes ago
 RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages indivi ..

RTA marks World Environment Day, encourages individuals to reduce carbon emissio ..

25 minutes ago
 Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capac ..

Air Arabia plans to double its current fleet capacity within next 12 months: Gro ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising D ..

Dubai&#039;s DET reaffirms commitment to raising Dubai’s status as sustainable ..

25 minutes ago
 China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market be ..

China&#039;s pursuit of unified domestic market beneficial for foreign investors ..

25 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on ..

Ministry of Finance announces Cabinet Decision on Determination of Non-Resident ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.