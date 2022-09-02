UrduPoint.com

Graffiti Showing Solidarity With Russia Appear In Northern Kosovo

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022

RASKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Spray paintings with letter Z, associated with the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, and graffiti against NATO have appeared on the streets of Kosovska Mitrovica, a city with a predominantly Serbian population in northern Kosovo, a local resident Nikola Zoviс told Sputnik.

"The situation in the north of the (self-proclaimed) Republic of Kosovo is calm at the moment and not much is happening. The first day of the new school year is going smoothly and without any problems," Zoviс said.

At the same time, ethnic Serbs in the city spray-painted anti-NATO graffiti saying "NATO, go away! This is Serbia" and "Will not give in! Kosovo-Metohija stays" as well as letters Z as a gesture of solidarity with Russia.

According to Zoviс, local residents are wary of the unfolding situation and fear that the Kosovo authorities may use force against Serbs.

"Although Pristina announced that as of today the re-registration of cars with Serbian license plates in the cities and towns of Kosovo will begin, there have been no specific action yet.

Traffic through the administrative crossings runs with no problems," Zoviс said.

The recent escalation between Serbia and Kosovo, which Belgrade sees as its breakaway region, was triggered when Pristina announced plans to introduce new border rules from August 1. The controversial move pushed Serbs to set up roadblocks. Kosovo authorities eventually decided to postpone implementing the new regulations until September 1, on the condition that the roadblocks are removed.

On Saturday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Belgrade was ready to partially accept the requirements of the Kosovo-Albanian authorities in Pristina for entry documents into the region under certain conditions and EU guarantees. Later on Saturday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has assured the EU that Serbs will be able to freely move across the border while using their identification documents.

