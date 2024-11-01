Open Menu

Graham To Make Scotland Return Against Fiji

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 12:30 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Darcy Graham will make his first Scotland appearance in over a year after being included in the starting side for the team's opening November international against Murrayfield on Saturday.

The wing has not played for Scotland since their World Cup defeat by Ireland in Paris in October 2023 but will start this weekend after featuring in five of Edinburgh's six matches so far this season.

With the exception of Sharks hooker Dylan Richardson, who is on the bench, the matchday 23 is entirely made up of Edinburgh and Glasgow players as this Test falls outside World Rugby's designated window for November internationals.

Clubs outside Scotland are not obliged to release players for this match so Toulouse full-back Blair Kinghorn, Toulon scrum-half Ben White and Bath fly-half Finn Russell all unavailable to face Fiji as a result.

In their absence, Kyle Rowe will start at full-back, with Adam Hastings at fly-half and Ali price at scrum-half.

Glasgow centre Sione Tuipulotu will lead Scotland for the first time since being appointed captain.

Rowe, who will make his seventh international appearance, is the only player in the starting line-up selected by coach Gregor Townsend with fewer than 10 caps.

Scotland (15-1)

Kyle Rowe; Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Duhan van der Merwe; Adam Hastings, Ali Price; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson; Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist; Zander Fagerson, Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Dylan Richardson, Rory Sutherland, D'Arcy Rae, Max Williamson, Gregor Brown, Jamie Dobie, Tom Jordan, Stafford McDowall

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

