Grain-Carrying Bulker Runs Aground Sailing From Sudan To Istanbul - Turkish Coast Guard

Published November 18, 2022

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) A bulk carrier loaded with grain ran aground in the Sea of Marmara on its route from Sudan to Istanbul, Turkey's coast guard said on Friday.

"Our tug boats KURTARMA-7 and NAZIM TUR as well power boat KIYEM-3, crews of marine pilots and fishermen were immediately sent to the 186 meters-long (610 feet-long) bulk carrier CHARLES, which ran aground off Tavsan Island while sailing from Sudan to Istanbul," the statement said.

According to the coast guard, the grain ship was rescued from its location and anchored in Kartal harbor under the coordination of Istanbul Ship Traffic Services Center.

"Bulk carrier Charles, sailing from Sudan to Istanbul, ran aground in the Sea of Marmara. It was anchored, there are no problems with the ship or its cargo," the coast guard said.

The statement added that for further details on the ship's course, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul should be contacted.

