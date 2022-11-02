Grain Corridor Security Guarantees Being Discussed, No Decisions Yet - Istanbul Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The issue of security guarantees for the "grain corridor" is being discussed, but there are no specific decisions at the moment, an Istanbul source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, confirmed during a phone conversation on Tuesday the need to obtain guarantees not to use humanitarian maritime corridors for military purposes, the Russian Foreign Minister reported earlier.

"It is being discussed, but so far I can't tell you anything specific," the source said, answering whether the participants in the grain deal were discussing the issue of guaranteeing the security of sea corridors.

When asked how he assessed the negotiations on the resumption of the work of the grain corridor, the source noted that "it is too early to draw conclusions."

"The process is underway," he said.