Grain Deal Becomes Risky, Hardly Feasible as Impossible to Ensure Ships' Safety - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) The grain deal is becoming risky and is hard to implement due to the inability to ensure the safety of navigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"In conditions when Russia talks about the impossibility of guaranteeing the safety of navigation in these areas, of course, such a deal is hardly feasible.

And it takes on a different character, much more risky, dangerous and not guaranteed," Peskov told reporters when asked if it is possible to continue the grain deal without the participation of Russia.