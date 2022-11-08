Grain Deal Can Be Extended If Parties Agree - Turkish Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) There is no need to sign a new grain deal, since the existing agreement can be extended if the parties agree, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"The term of the Istanbul grain agreement is four months.

If the parties do not object, the term of the agreement will be extended. There is no need to sign a new agreement," Cavusoglu told reporters.

At the same time, Moscow is concerned that its requirements related to the export of Russian fertilizers are not being met, the Turkish foreign minister added.

"Our diplomacy is currently working to eliminate these concerns," Cavusoglu said.