Grain Deal Can Be Extended on Current Terms in Absence of Force Majeure - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The grain deal can be extended on current terms in the absence of a force majeure, negotiations on the timing are underway, an extension of 60 days is possible, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Monday that Moscow does not object to another extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative after the expiration of the second term on March 18, but only for 60 days.

"In the absence of a force majeure, (the deal) will be extended," the source said, adding that "it will most likely be (prolonged for) 60 days under current conditions."