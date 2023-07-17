Open Menu

Grain Deal Coordination Centre In Istanbul To Be Dissolved - Russian Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Grain Deal Coordination Centre in Istanbul to Be Dissolved - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Russia has withdrawn the guarantees for safety of navigation, shut down the maritime humanitarian corridor in the northwestern waters of the Black Sea and announced a dissolution of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul ahead of the grain deal termination on July 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"This means the withdrawal of guarantees for the safety of navigation, the curtailment of the maritime humanitarian corridor, the reinstatement of the regime of a temporarily dangerous area in the northwestern waters of the Black Sea and the dissolution of the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul," the foreign ministry said.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the grain deal agreement had been de facto terminated, however Moscow would immediately resume realization of its commitments under the deal after the Russian part of the conditions is fulfilled.

