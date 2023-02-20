UrduPoint.com

Grain Deal Could Be Discussed At High-Level Russia-Turkey Talks Soon - Source

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Grain Deal Could Be Discussed at High-Level Russia-Turkey Talks Soon - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russia and Turkey could discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, during talks at the highest level in the near future, a source familiar with the grain deal negotiations told Sputnik.

"A relationship built on mutual trust exists between the leaders. The topic of the grain deal, proposals in this regard, are always on the agenda of the leaders. So, it is possible that the leaders will touch on this topic during negotiations in the near future," the source said.

When asked when such negotiations could take place, the source said that there was no information on a specific date.

According to a Sputnik source, talks on extending the grain deal are expected to enter an active phase in the coming days.

The grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days last fall and is now set to expire on March 18, if not renewed again. Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and for shipping the lion's share to developed countries.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Turkey March November Share

Recent Stories

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syri ..

UAE continues relief aid to quake vicitims in Syria, Türkiye

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for gov ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves updated model for government excellence in Dubai

11 hours ago
 Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate ..

Emirates Society for the Talented, HBMSU celebrate graduates of UAE Technophiles ..

11 hours ago
 World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, o ..

World K9 experts to discuss industry challenges, opportunities at World Police S ..

12 hours ago
 Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

12 hours ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.