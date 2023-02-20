Grain Deal Could Be Discussed at High-Level Russia-Turkey Talks Soon - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Russia and Turkey could discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative, commonly known as the grain deal, during talks at the highest level in the near future, a source familiar with the grain deal negotiations told Sputnik.

"A relationship built on mutual trust exists between the leaders. The topic of the grain deal, proposals in this regard, are always on the agenda of the leaders. So, it is possible that the leaders will touch on this topic during negotiations in the near future," the source said.

When asked when such negotiations could take place, the source said that there was no information on a specific date.

According to a Sputnik source, talks on extending the grain deal are expected to enter an active phase in the coming days.

The grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days last fall and is now set to expire on March 18, if not renewed again. Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and for shipping the lion's share to developed countries.