Grain Deal Extended for 120 Days - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The participants of the grain deal agreed to extend the mechanism for another 120 days, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the agreement would be prolonged by another 120 days.

This was later confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Yes, we agreed," the source said, answering a question about whether a decision had been made to extend the grain deal for another 120 days.