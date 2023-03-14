Grain Deal Extended Subject to Lifting of Sanctions on Russian Agro Products - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The grain deal was extended for 60 days, provided for that all the promises to lift sanctions on agricultural products given to Russia by partners are fulfilled, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Tuesday.

"Our Deputy Minister Sergey Vershinin made a statement yesterday that the deal had indeed been extended, it had been agreed that it would be extended for 60 days. Its package nature has been reaffirmed on the condition that all the promises that were made to Russia regarding the implementation of the second track, and this is the lifting of all sanctions, direct and indirect, for the supply of Russian agricultural products to international global markets, are fulfilled," Grushko told reporters.