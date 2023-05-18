Grain Deal Extended Until July 17 Without Changes - Russian Foreign Ministry

The grain deal has been extended until July 17 without any changes, but if all problematic issues of the initiative are not resolved in two months, it will be terminated after July 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The grain deal has been extended until July 17 without any changes, but if all problematic issues of the initiative are not resolved in two months, it will be terminated after July 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In connection with the expiration on May 18 of the 60-day extension of the Black Sea initiative on the export of Ukrainian foodstuffs, and in response to appeals, primarily from Turkish partners as a party to the agreement, (Moscow) confirmed its extension for another two months, up to and including July 17, without any changes," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that there are five "systemic" tasks to be solved within the framework of the Russia-UN memorandum, including the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies.

"Without the fulfillment of these requirements, there is no question of any expansion of the Black Sea initiative and the deal will be terminated after July 17," the statement said.