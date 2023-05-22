UrduPoint.com

Grain Deal Extension Not Meaning Removal Of Risks, Russia Showing Goodwill - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Grain Deal Extension Not Meaning Removal of Risks, Russia Showing Goodwill - Source

The recent extension of the grain deal does not mean that risks have been removed, Russia shows goodwill after difficult negotiations, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The recent extension of the grain deal does not mean that risks have been removed, Russia shows goodwill after difficult negotiations, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

Last week, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal had been extended until July 17 without any changes, but if all problematic issues of the initiative are not resolved in two months, it would be terminated after July 17. The ministry added that there were five "systemic" tasks to be solved within the framework of the Russia-UN memorandum, including the reconnection of the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system and the unfreezing of assets of Russian companies.

"These negotiations (on the grain deal in Istanbul) were very difficult. And I will tell you that the issue was resolved on the last day, during the negotiations at the highest level. We understand and appreciate the gesture of goodwill shown by the Russian side. There is also an understanding that the current extension does not mean that the risks have been eliminated. Work is needed to eliminate all existing problems so that we do not find ourselves in such a difficult situation again," the source said.

