Grain Deal Initiatives of UN Head to Be Discussed at Istanbul Meeting - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Technical delegations at a meeting in Istanbul on Friday will discuss the initiatives of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the grain deal, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik.

Istanbul will host on Friday a meeting at the level of technical delegations to discuss the grain deal.

Guterres announced earlier this week that he had made a proposal to Moscow, Kiev and Ankara to improve the Black Sea grain initiative. Moscow is studying his proposal and intends to give an answer, the UN head said.

"The initiatives of the UN secretary-general (will be discussed)," the source said.

Delegations will present t results of the Istanbul talks to their authorities, the source added.