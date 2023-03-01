MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The grain deal may be extended if Russia's interests are taken into account, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place on March 1 on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in New Delhi, the parties exchanged views on Russian-Turkish political dialogue and cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, including measures to assist Turkey in dealing with the consequences of the earthquake.

"When discussing the prospects for the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Russian side emphasized that the continuation of the 'package' agreement on grain is possible only if the interests of Russian producers of agricultural products and fertilizers in terms of unimpeded access to world markets are taken into account," the ministry said in a statement.