Grain Deal Negotiations With Participation of All Parties Scheduled for May 3 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Negotiations on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, with the participation of all parties to the deal are scheduled for May 4, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing a senior Ukrainian source.

"Talks are scheduled for tomorrow. All parties... hopefully there will be results," the source was quoted as saying by the news agency on condition of anonymity.