Open Menu

Grain Deal Not Way To Solve Food Crisis, Africa Got Under 3% Of Exports - Eritrea UN Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published July 26, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Grain Deal Not Way to Solve Food Crisis, Africa Got Under 3% of Exports - Eritrea UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, was from the very beginning not a good way to address the food supply issue as African nations received less than 3% of the exports, Eritrean Ambassador to the UN Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik.

"After one year passed, some Europeans got the grain, which is good because they also needed it.

So trying to make it look like only Africa is looking for grain from Ukraine was a non-starter," Tesfamariam said. "It was not the way to solve the issue from day one. Regarding Africa, we got less than 3%."

The ambassador said that African nations decided to produce food instead of waiting, and Ethiopia for example started producing its own wheat.

"Eritrea increased their output by 20% and other regions did the same," Tesfamariam added.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Exports Ukraine Same Eritrea Ethiopia From Agreement Wheat

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

18 minutes ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

12 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

13 hours ago
Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

13 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

13 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

13 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

14 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

14 hours ago

More Stories From World