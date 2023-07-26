Grain Deal Not Way to Solve Food Crisis, Africa Got Under 3% of Exports - Eritrea UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The grain exports agreement, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, was from the very beginning not a good way to address the food supply issue as African nations received less than 3% of the exports, Eritrean Ambassador to the UN Sophia Tesfamariam told Sputnik.

"After one year passed, some Europeans got the grain, which is good because they also needed it.

So trying to make it look like only Africa is looking for grain from Ukraine was a non-starter," Tesfamariam said. "It was not the way to solve the issue from day one. Regarding Africa, we got less than 3%."

The ambassador said that African nations decided to produce food instead of waiting, and Ethiopia for example started producing its own wheat.

"Eritrea increased their output by 20% and other regions did the same," Tesfamariam added.