UrduPoint.com

Grain Deal Over If Agreement Not Reached By May 18 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Grain Deal Over if Agreement Not Reached by May 18 - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if there is no agreement on its extension by May 18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if there is no agreement on its extension by May 18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"This means that it will cease to exist," Vershinin said in response to Sputnik's question on what will happen if there is no deal by May 18.

The diplomat said that the sides have made different proposals regarding the terms of the extension of the grain deal.

"We proceed from the fact that there was a decision to extend for 60 days, 60 days expire on May 18. Work, contacts continue, however, all other deadlines and wishes of the parties can only be considered, but we are not going to act in defiance or contrary to our interests," Vershinin said.

Related Topics

Russia May All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah brings together 10 Arab countries for &#03 ..

Sharjah brings together 10 Arab countries for &#039;ARM of IBBY&#039;

9 minutes ago
 Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global re ..

Masdar, IRENA to collaborate on tripling global renewable energy capacity by 203 ..

24 minutes ago
 Cypriot, Israeli Presidents Meet to Discuss Bilate ..

Cypriot, Israeli Presidents Meet to Discuss Bilateral Relations, Energy - Gov't

8 minutes ago
 Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflati ..

Russian Central Bank Forecasts 3.6% Annual Inflation in Q2 of 2023 - Report

29 minutes ago
 Austin on ICC: US Backs Russia Probe, But Has Conc ..

Austin on ICC: US Backs Russia Probe, But Has Concerns About Prosecution of Own ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip ..

UAE&#039;s Ministry of Education and WEF to equip 1 billion people for labour ma ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.