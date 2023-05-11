Grain Deal Over if Agreement Not Reached by May 18 - Russian Foreign Ministry

The Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if there is no agreement on its extension by May 18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if there is no agreement on its extension by May 18, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"This means that it will cease to exist," Vershinin said in response to Sputnik's question on what will happen if there is no deal by May 18.

The diplomat said that the sides have made different proposals regarding the terms of the extension of the grain deal.

"We proceed from the fact that there was a decision to extend for 60 days, 60 days expire on May 18. Work, contacts continue, however, all other deadlines and wishes of the parties can only be considered, but we are not going to act in defiance or contrary to our interests," Vershinin said.