Grain Deal Progress May Disappear Unless Russia Resumes Participation - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The progress reached under the Black Sea grain deal can disappear unless Russia resumes its participation in the agreement, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"All of that progress can disappear if Russia does not resume its participation in this," Price told a briefing.

He recalled it is not a bilateral deal between Russia and Ukraine. "This is an urgent imperative on the part of much of the world. All of the developing countries of the world need this grain," Price said.

On October 29, Russia said it was suspending participation in the grain deal after Ukraine attacked Russian military and civilian vessels in the bay of Sevastopol. The Russian Defense Ministry said that preparations for the attacks were carried out under the guidance of United Kingdom military specialists, with Ukraine using the Black Sea grain deal security corridor.

Earlier on Monday, the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center said that Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed on the traffic route for 16 vessels in the Black Sea on October 31 under the grain agreement.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that traffic along the security corridor in the Black Sea had been suspended until the situation with the terrorist attack on the Sevastopol naval base is clarified. The movement of ships along the security corridor in the Black Sea is unacceptable, since Kiev uses it to conduct military operations against Russia, it added.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Chumakov said on Monday that the grain deal is not effective in bringing grain and fertilizer to developing countries.