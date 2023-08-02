Open Menu

Grain Deal Senseless Without Implementation Of Part That Concerned Russia - Putin

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone conversation on Wednesday that the Black Sea Grain Initiative lost its meaning due to a complete absence of progress on implementation of the agreement's part that concerned Russia, the Kremlin said.

"Vladimir Putin outlined Russia's principled position in connection with the termination of the 'package' agreements on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the unblocking of supplies of Russian food and fertilizers. It was noted that the agreement's extension has lost its meaning in the conditions of a complete lack of progress in the implementation of the Russian part of the grain deal.

The readiness to return to the Istanbul agreements was confirmed as soon as the West actually fulfills all the deal's obligations towards Russia," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian president also told his Turkish counterpart that options for the supply of grain to countries in need are being worked out.

"It was emphasized that, taking into account the needs of the countries most in need of food, reliable options for the supply of Russian grain, including on a free-of-charge basis, are being worked out. This issue was substantively discussed at the second Russia-Africa summit recently held in St. Petersburg. The readiness for cooperation in this area with Turkey and other interested states was expressed," the Kremlin said.

