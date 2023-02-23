UrduPoint.com

Grain Deal Shows Russia, Ukraine Can Jointly Advance Global Food Security - UN Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Grain Deal Shows Russia, Ukraine Can Jointly Advance Global Food Security - UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative has shown that Russia and Ukraine can together advance global food security, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative has shown the possibility of Ukraine and Russia to advance global food security - with the support of the government of Turkey and the United Nations," Guterres told a UN General Assembly emergency special session on Ukraine.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey Government

Recent Stories

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking of ..

Commander of UAE Land Forces meets high-ranking officials at IDEX

16 minutes ago
 UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defen ..

UAE Chief of Staff of Armed Forces discusses defense affairs with IDEX &amp; NAV ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nabl ..

UAE condemns Israeli forces&#039; storming of Nablus

31 minutes ago
 Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking offi ..

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human ..

Arab States to Act on Climate Change Related Human Rights Violations - Official

2 hours ago
 Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC M ..

Anderson regrabs top position for bowlers in ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.