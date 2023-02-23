Grain Deal Shows Russia, Ukraine Can Jointly Advance Global Food Security - UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative has shown that Russia and Ukraine can together advance global food security, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative has shown the possibility of Ukraine and Russia to advance global food security - with the support of the government of Turkey and the United Nations," Guterres told a UN General Assembly emergency special session on Ukraine.