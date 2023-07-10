Open Menu

Grain Deal Situation Gives No Optimism, Erdogan-Putin Talks Only Hope - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The current situation with the Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the grain deal, does not inspire optimism regarding its extension and the expected talks between the leaders of Russia and Turkey are the only hope, a source familiar with the grain deal talks told Sputnik.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after Friday talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he wanted to discuss the grain deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin either by phone or in person.

Erdogan said he expected Putin to visit Turkey in the coming month.

Asked about the possibility of the grain deal getting extended past July 17, a source familiar with the negotiations told Sputnik that "as of now, there is no optimism" but "the only hope that remains" are the expected talks between Putin and Erdogan.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Saturday that a telephone conversation with Erdogan was not on Putin's schedule yet.

