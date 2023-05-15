Grain Deal Talks to Continue at Technical Level - UN Spokesman

Parties to the grain deal will continue talks at the technical level in the coming days, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

"I expect more formal discussions at the technical level to take place in the next few days," Dujarric told a briefing.

The grain deal, which is meant to facilitate exports of Ukrainian and Russian agricultural products from Black Sea ports amid conflict, is set to expire on May 18 unless extended again.

From May 10-11, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations held talks on an extension of the grain deal. Earlier on Monday, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said that Moscow cannot guarantee that the Black Sea deal will be extended if no progress is reached to unblock Russia's agricultural exports, still hampered by Western sanctions.